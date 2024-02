Emraan Hashmi wants Shriya Saran to steal Ranbir Kapoor from Alia Bhatt, the Showtime star gets exclusively candid with us in an interview with BollywoodLife.

Emraan Hashmi is back at getting cheeky again. The actor got candid with BollywoodLife like never before in an interview with us ahead of his Showtime release. In an interaction with us, we had Shriya Saran and other cast of the show where we quizzed the actors about the things they would want to steal with the following actors and we named Alia Bhatt. We asked Shriya what she would like to steal from Alia, to which Emraan suggested Ranbir Kapoor, and he didn't stop there after she told him he was already taken. Emraan asked if she could have him for a day. Well, this was all said in jest.