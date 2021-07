Chutzpah actor Varun Sharma feels Khandani Shafakhana is the most underrated movie; says 'am very proud to be part of it' – watch video

Bollywood actor will be seen in a drama-based web series Chutzpah on SonyLIV directed by Simarpreet Singh. The series started streaming on 23 July 2021 and the storyline is about five individuals who are connected through the internet. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, actor Varun answered some tough questions in the rapid-fire round. The actor said that Khandani Shafakhana is a great film with a great message. He said, 'being an actor, once said yes to a story, I did with all my heart. Am very proud to be part of it'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Feels Like Ishq and Chutzpah get mixed reactions, Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya talks about married life and more