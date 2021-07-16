From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif's rumoured link-ups that made headlines – watch video

Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif turns 38 years old today (June 16). Here's a list of Bollywood actors with whom Katrina's name has been associated.

Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif turns 38 years old today (June 16). The gorgeous diva has been part of several blockbuster films in her career like Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, and others. Katrina has often been in news for her personal life as she was linked with several B-Town stars. Right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's name has been associated with several leading B-town stars. Recently, the actress is in news and is rumoured to be dating URI actor Vicky Kaushal. The two are often spotted hanging out together.