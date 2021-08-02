Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Promo: Get ready to hold your excitement to meet the winner for 12 long hours!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is reaching its finale. The viewers are excited to watch the finale episode which will air on August 15. The show has got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble. The contestants are trying their level best to win audiences' hearts with their spectacular performances and are proving why they deserve to be on the top of the game. Recently, the makers released a new promo on their channel social media handle. They captioned the video as, 'Iss aakhri jung mein aakhir kaun le jayega #IndianIdol ka khitaab? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 ka 12 ghante ka mega finale, #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!' The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their finale grand in every way. Are you excited to meet the winner for 12 long hours? Watch the video now.