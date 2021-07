View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, legendary singers and will grace the show, and contestants will sing their songs. The special guest will be stunned by the contestants’ exceptional performances. One of the Top 6 contestants, Mohd Danish will impress Kavita Krishnamurthy with his soulful and sufi voice. He sings 'Tu cheez badi hai mast' song and Kumar Sanu says 'fantastic' while, Kavita Krishnamurthy says, 'Paidaiyashi sangeet hai apke andar aur aap iske liye paida huye hai'. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal's bond in latest episode will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji from KKHH