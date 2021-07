View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

In the next weekend episode of Indian Idol season 12, the entire team will be seen celebrating and honoring the actor from the Golden Age of Cinema - veteran actor . The show will be seen celebrating the ‘Randhir Kapoor Special’ episode by singing his blockbuster songs. In this video, contestant Pawandeep Rajan will be seen performing on the song 'Jeena Yaha Marna Yahaan' with his musical instrument. He will pay tribute to the late actors' and . Special guest Randhir Kapoor gets emotional listening to his voice and also blessed him. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement from hosting TV shows [Exclusive]