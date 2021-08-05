Indian Idol 12 promo: Karan Johar calls the show a 'blockbuster'; promises to give singers an offer to sing for Dharma productions
In the video, the special judge Karan Johar calls the show 'Indian Idol 12' as the second blockbuster after the Sholay film.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1