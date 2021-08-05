Indian Idol 12 promo: Karan Johar calls the show a 'blockbuster'; promises to give singers an offer to sing for Dharma productions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The upcoming weekend of Indian Idol Season 12 will witness popular filmmaker gracing the sets with his presence. The contestants will have a ‘Karan Johar Special’ episode and will be singing songs from his iconic films. In the video, the special judge Karan Johar calls the show 'Indian Idol 12' as the second blockbuster after the film. He even reveals that some of the contestants from the top 6 including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kamble are special to him and he feels they should sing for his Dharma production. Indian Idol 12 will celebrate the 'Greatest Finale Ever' on 15th August and it will go on for 12 hours. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others looks for the finale REVEALED! Check out what they will wear on the D-day