Indian Idol 12 semi-finals: Shanmukhapriya's 'Mohabbat Buri Bimari' song leaves Karan Johar in awe of her phenomenal performance – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the semi-finale episode, will be seen gracing the show as a special judge. The contestants will surprise KJo by singing songs from his iconic films. In this video, contestant Shanmukhapriya sings 'Mohabbat Buri Bimari' song and leaves everyone stunned with her voice. Karan is seen telling Shanmukhapriya 'jo songs aap gati hai, wo koi aur ga nahi sakta'. Shanmukhapriya sets the stage on fire with her electrifying performance. Watch her exceptional singing performance here.