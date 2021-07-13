Nehha Pendse talks about playing Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain; says, 'it is a matter of great pride' [EXCLUSIVE]

Popular actress Nehha Pendse who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Anita Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in her new film, June.

Popular actress Nehha Pendse who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Anita Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in her new film, June. Set against the backdrop of Aurangabad, June film will take you through the troubled lives of Neha and Neel played by Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon as they discover each other and try to learn how to heal in the process. But Nehha's role as Anita Bhabhi in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is much loved and the actress spoke about the experience in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife. She said that she is glad that she took the role up as the kind of love that she is getting from the viewers is overwhelming.

Nehha even spoke her heart out about her character in the film June that has released on Planet Marathi, OTT platform. The film has released on June 30 and the gorgeous actress Nehha is essaying the role of Neha, a woman with a troubled past who tries her level best to make her way through her troubled life. About essaying the role of Neha, she said, 'I did not say 'yes' to the character, but said 'yes' to the script. The script is dealing with the complexities of character and every character in this film has its share of complexities, flaws, burdens. At the same time, it's heavy to perform and not heavy to watch. As we are talking about stuff in an indirect manner. As I read the script, I could not wait to be part of it'.

June stars Resham Shrivardhan, Sanskruti Balgude, Jitendra Joshi amongst others in pivotal roles. Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole have directed the film and it is written by Nikhil Mahajan. On the personal front, Nehha got married to Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020, and the two are part of June film.