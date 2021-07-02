Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more: Bollywood's twerk queens will set your screens on fire with their perfect booty shake

Bollywood actresses' sexy twerks will set your heart racing for more. Take cues from these hotties and slay in the most happening way. Also Read - From Salman Khan’s Shera to Shah Rukh Khan's Ravi Singh: Here's HOW MUCH Bollywood celebrities pay their bodyguards

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has once again left everyone jaw-dropped with her hot dance video wherein she can be seen twerking. Her dance video has now gone viral on the internet and people are going crazy over it. In the video, Nora is seen sporting a pink bikini top and booty shorts. She can be seen showing off her sexy dance moves.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez manages to set social media on fire with her dance video. In the post, she can be seen donning a sexy monochrome ensemble as she twerked to the music in the background. She captioned, “Tuesday jam” (sic).

Malaika Arora

No one twerks better than her and she is the ultimate dancing queen. She shared a video on her Instagram, wherein she was seen twerking in her athleisure. Her caption for the post was, 'Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos.'

Disha Patani

Well, she is known as the queen of ‘twerk’. The Malang star was seen shaking a leg to the popular track ‘Bum Bum Tam Tam’.

Urvashi Rautela

The gorgeous actress flaunts her twerking skills in her vanity vans and slays it.

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of her twerking in a black backless dress with her Aksa gang. She captioned the post as “Aksa gang is back miss u @mahnaz_kotwal”.