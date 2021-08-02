videos

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra SCAMMED people of 3000 crores; BJP MLA Ram Kadam shares evidence – watch video

From Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty's interrogation to Arthur Road jail barrack – Here's the complete timeline of the pornography case

Raj Kundra porn films case: SHOCKING Development! Shilpa Shetty may be interrogated again by Mumbai Police! Here's why

Rakhi Sawant REACTS on actress/models linked with Raj Kundra porn films case – watch video

Shamita Shetty went into depression for a month after Shilpa Shetty got married to Raj Kundra – watch video to know why

Janhvi Sharma   |    August 2, 2021 12:52 PM IST

In 2016, Raj Kundra, wife Shilpa Shetty, and sister-in-law Shamita Shetty came to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' show and shared several interesting stories from their lives. Talking about Raj and Shilpa's marriage, Shamita told Kapil that she went into depression for a month post-Shilpa and Raj's wedding. 'I was happy when Raj, Shilpa got married, but I also went into depression for a month. Because, when Shilpa was at home, we all used to laughs out loud with her. We were missing her', said Shamita. Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case.

