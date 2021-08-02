Shamita Shetty went into depression for a month after Shilpa Shetty got married to Raj Kundra – watch video to know why

Talking about Raj and Shilpa's marriage, Shamita told Kapil that she went into depression for a month post-Shilpa and Raj's wedding.

In 2016, Raj Kundra, wife , and sister-in-law came to ' ' show and shared several interesting stories from their lives. Talking about Raj and Shilpa's marriage, Shamita told Kapil that she went into depression for a month post-Shilpa and Raj's wedding. 'I was happy when Raj, Shilpa got married, but I also went into depression for a month. Because, when Shilpa was at home, we all used to laughs out loud with her. We were missing her', said Shamita. Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case.