Finally, Sidharth Malhotra and 's film Shershaah's much-awaited trailer is out. The storyline of the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honored with the Param Vir Chakra. In the video, Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra who has surely brought the hero to life. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote: "Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I'm honored to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero." The trailer will surely take you to the time when the Kargil War was fought in 1999 between India and Pakistan and showcase to you the spirit of Indian soldiers.