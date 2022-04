Urfi Javed flaunts curves in a pink bikini; gets massively trolled – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed recently shared a video of herself wherein she flaunted her curves in a fluorescent pink bikini. She completed her look with subtle make-up and left her hair open. She captioned the video, 'They throwing shade coz they see me on top !!'. Within no time, netizens were left disappointed yet again with her fashion and skin show. They bashed the actress for flaunting her skin during Ramzan and also called her 'besharam'. One user wrote, 'Ramzan mai ye besharmi……thuuu', while another wrote, 'Allah ho akbar tuje dekh kar na hamara ramzan karab ho raha hai allah ki bandi Ramadan ki laj rakh lo'. Yet another wrote, 'hadd h yrr ghtiya ldki ramzaan me to shrm kro'. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celebs galore at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony; Urfi Javed trolled for cut-out top and more