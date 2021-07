WATCH: Disha Patani wears her dancing shoes as she performs on Spicy; Tiger Shroff drops a comment and we can't agree more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Bollywood actress Patani shared a new dance video on her Instagram wherein she was seen performing to Ty Dolla $ign's song Spicy. The actress was accompanied by a choreographer in the dance video. In the video, donned a pair of loose pants along with a full-sleeved mustard sweatshirt and tied half ponytail. She captioned the video as, "Juss chillin choreography @ankan_sen7 shot @shariquealy #spicytydollasign." Her rumour boyfriend Tiger Shroff seems to be impressed with her dance moves and he commented saying, "Clean" along with fire and a heart-eyed emoji. Tiger Shroff's sister dropped a fire emoji. Also Read - Watch: Disha Patani nails the backflip in this latest video; leaves netizens impressed with its flawlessness