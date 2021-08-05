Watch! Shershaah song Ranjha: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bring back the old school romance and showcase their soothing chemistry in this video

A romantic track from Shershaah film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role is finally OUT! The song is beautifully sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal.

A romantic track from Shershaah film starring Sidharth Malhotra and in the lead role is finally OUT! The song is beautifully sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal. The lyrics of this song have been penned down by Anvita Dutt and composed by Jasleen Royal. The video showcases the old-school romance between Kiara and Sidharth. The song has perfectly captured the emotions of what the lover would feel in this moment of separation. Watch the video.