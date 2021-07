WATCH: When Katrina Kaif left Vicky Kaushal blushing with his famous URI dialogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deluxeBollywood (@deluxebollywood__)

Recently, Bollywood actor confirmed the relationship between actors and . Vicky and Katrina are tight-lipped about their rumoured romance. We have got a video from an award function where Vicky was left awestruck with Katrina's presence on the stage. In the video, Vicky Kaushal and were seen hosting the show. While Katrina joined them on the stage and Vicky started dancing as he sings “Kamli Kamli” song. Vicky's impromptu dance leaves Katrina laughing. She then tells Vicky to tell his famous dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike. He asks her if she will respond to the war cry and she says yes. “How’s the josh?” yells Vicky, and Katrina responds by saying “High Sir.” Their chemistry will have you fall in love with them. Also Read - From Ray to Unpaused: 5 best anthology movies and shows to stream today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more