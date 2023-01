Today's top entertainment news: Archana Gautam and MC Stan drag parents in their fight to Gadar 2 first look has been released on social media. Watch entertainment videos.

Entertainment News Wrap: Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a heated argument while cleaning the room, according to today's entertainment news. Archana said a lot of bad words to MC. She asked how long he was planning to stay just because of the audience. Next on the list of top trending news is Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2: A First Look, which is out now. The first look at the action drama, directed by Anil Sharma, has been revealed.