Today's top trending news in entertainment: Rakhi Sawant was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case that was filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra; Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar getting engaged? Watch entertainment videos.

Today's top trending news in entertainment: Rakhi has been making headlines for her personal life. Rakhi Sawant was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case that was filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra last year. Sherlyn Chopra, who had filed a complaint against Rakhi for use of "objectionable language," tweeted about Rakhi's arrest. The Next Top Trending News of the Day is that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakatre chose Priyanka over Nimrit for the ticket to the finale. Let's watch the full video to learn more about trending entertainment news. Watch entertainment videos.