Entertainment News Wrap: The Oscars, or Academy Awards, are annual awards given out to recognize outstanding achievements in the film industry. The ceremony has been held every year since 1929, and it is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. The nominees and winners are chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 2023 Oscars ceremony will be held on January 24, 2023. This year, five films are the shortest from India: RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. The next story we talk about is Pathaan. Today's buzz was all about the trailer for SRK's long-awaited film Pathaan. The trailer of the movie is out, and since then, the internet has crashed because of the charm of the movie. Let's check out the other top trending entertainment news of the day. Watch videos.