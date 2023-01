Today's top trending news in entertainment: Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR bags Best Foreign Film & Best Song to Did Salman Khan convince Adil Durrani to accept Rakhi Sawant as his wife? Watch for another top trending story of the day. Keep an eye on the entertainment news.

Today's top trending news in entertainment: In the Critics' Choice Awards, RRR bagged two awards: one for best foreign film and another for best Naatu Naatu track. The next top trending news of the day is that Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Durrani, has finally confirmed he has married Rakhi Sawant with a wedding photo on social media. "So here's an announcement, finally. I never said I was not married to you, Rakhi. She only had a few things to deal with, so she had to be quiet and happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."Thanks Jaan, lots of love," ecstatic Rakhi Sawant replied to the post.In the media interaction, the couple revealed that superstar Salman Khan called them. Watch for another top trending story of the day. Keep an eye on the entertainment news.