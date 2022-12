Entertainment news wrap: The teaser for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has been released. The new update is that the team Pathaan can promote their upcoming flick in FIFA World Cup 2022. Watch the Entertainment news wrap of the day.

Entertainment news wrap: The constant buzz-filled atmosphere has heated up the streets of Bollywood these days. Viewers also keep their ears glued to the television to hear such hot news. And this time, Bollywood has not disappointed fans either. Spicy tales one after the other have greatly entertained the public. The teaser for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has been released. This is the first time these two actors have worked together. Since the new song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Pathaan has been released, fans have gone crazy. Now the new update is that the team behind Pathaan can promote their upcoming flick in FIFA World Cup 2022. From Jacqueline -Nora's sparring to the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, watch a wrap-up of the hot topic in this video. Watch Video.