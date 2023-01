Today's top trending entertainment news: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited web series trailer is out now; Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54. Watch entertainment videos.

Today's top trending entertainment news: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited web series trailer is out now. The series, directed by Raj and DK, will be available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. The best part of the series is Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's fun chemistry. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died at the age of 54 after being hospitalized unexpectedly on Thursday, according to the latest trending entertainment news. Watch the full video and subscribe to our channel Bollywoodlife for more trending entertainment news. Watch entertainment videos.