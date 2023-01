Today's top entertainment news: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are the newest couples in Bollywood, and SS Rajamouli wins Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle. Well, for more such trending news, watch the full video. Watch entertainment videos.

Today's top entertainment news: There is a rumour that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amithab Bhachana's daughter Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda are dating each other. We all know South Indian ace director SS Rajamouli is one of India's finest gems. He gave many great movies to the industry. Last year, the director of the blockbuster movie RRR, Rajamouli, was honoured with the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. Well, for more such trending news, watch the full video. Watch entertainment videos.