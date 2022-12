Bollywood celebrities reacted to PM Modi's mother Heeraben's demise to Urvashi Rautela's reaction to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident. Watch entertainment videos.

Entertainment News Wrap: Today's top entertainment news is how Bollywood celebrities reacted to PM Narendra Modi's mother's demise. Modi's mother, Heeraben, dies at the age of 100. Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other Bollywood celebs took to social media to share their condolences for the loss of PM Modi. The next big trendy entertainment news is that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident and that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has posted that she is "praying." This video contains more of the day's top trending news. Watch entertainment videos.