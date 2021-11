Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya got married, yes you heard it right. TV's popular actress Shraddha Arya has married to a naval office.

Shraddha Arya Wedding: Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya got married, yes you heard it right. TV's popular actress Shraddha Arya has married a naval officer. For some time now, pictures of Shraddha's Mehndi were getting viral. She got married to a naval officer Rahul Sharma. Watch the video to know more.