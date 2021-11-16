videos

Watch Next

Videos

Rakummar Rao And Patralekhaa's wedding invitation surfaces online, date and venue revealed | Watch Video

Videos

Katrina Kaif's net worth will blow your mind, all you need to know about her cars, house, fees and more

Videos

Aryan Khan getting Ravi as personal bodyguard to his birthday celebrations, we have got you covered: Happy Birthday Aryan Khan

Videos

Anupamaa shocking twist: From Anuj Kapadia's love confession to Kavya's manipulation, 5 major twists, watch

Whom did Sara Tendulkar say " I love you "on social media? Details inside, watch video

Sara Tendulkar the daughter of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is often seen in headlines due to her beauty. However, at this time she has been making headlines for her recent posts on Instagram.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 16, 2021 7:41 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar Latest News, Says I Love You on Social Media, Exclusive Video: Did Sara Tendulkar express her love? Sara Tendulkar the daughter of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is often seen in headlines due to her beauty. However, at this time she has been making headlines for her recent posts on Instagram. Let us tell you that Sara Tendulkar wants to become a film actress and remains very active on her Instagram. Watch video to find out.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all