20 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan expresses gratitude to fans for their support with a Laal Singh Chaddha touch – watch video

Today marks the 20 years of Aamir Khan's iconic film, , which released in 2001. The actor expressed his gratitude towards the cast and the audience for their support in the latest video shared by his production house, where he said that this sports drama gave him many memories. While we could relate to his words, it was Aamir Khan's look of an Army office from his upcoming venture, Laal Singh Chaddha, which grabbed our attention. The actor said that he just wrapped up the shooting and will connect with the cast of Lagaan online once he reach home. Talking about LSC, the film also features and Mona Singh and is directed by helmer Advait Chandan. Also Read - 20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan opens up on the sports drama failing to bag the Oscars