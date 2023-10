Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham won five major awards at the 69th National Film Awards and honors will be given today in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu.

It is a big day for Vicky Kaushal today. The actor's film Sardar Udham (2021) bagged five awards at the 69th National Film Awards that were announced in August 2023. Today, the award ceremony will be held at Delhi where the Indian President Droupadi Murmu will be handing over the honours to all the winners across categories. While Vicky didn't win an award for Best Actor, he has enough reason to celebrate. Sardar Udham won in the categories Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Cinematography, Best Audiography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design. And at the award ceremony, Katrina Kaif will also be present to cheer for her husband's film's big wins. She has once again proven what a proud wife she is. Check out her video waving happily and excitedly at the paparazzi as she leaves for Delhi to attend the 69th National Film Awards ceremony.