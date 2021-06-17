videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Yami Gautam defines new sister goals with the love she showers on younger sis, Surilie, in her new mehndi video

Entertainment News

Karan Wahi: The birthday boy is controversy's favourite child, and here's proof – watch video

Songs

Aag Lagi Hai song: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha's number will make you get up and dance

Entertainment News

Sanjeeda Shaikh shares daughter Ayra Ali's new video and we are in love with the little one's cuteness and intellect

A look at Sidharth Shukla's dating history before fans paired him up with Shehnaaz Gill – watch video

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's personal life has always been the talk of the town. His relationships and breakup stories have always been in the news.

BollywoodLife   |    June 17, 2021 4:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan following. The actor's personal life has been the talk of the town since he won Bigg Boss 13. His past relationships were the hot topic in season 13. Today, we take you through his past relationships and breakups. In 2013, there were rumours that Sidharth Shukla was dating Drashti Dhami. And ofcourse, who doesn't know about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla during their Dil Se Dil Tak shooting. Sidharth had also accepted it once that he used to like Rashami Desai. To know more about the Balika Vadhu actor check out the above video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all