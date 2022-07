View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for a while now. The two made their relationship Instagram official just last year. They are going steady and have been exploring places together and going stronger than ever. And just a couple of hours ago, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted in the city visiting a local cafeteria. Ira was seen in a short dress with shorts. Nupur, on the other hand, was seen in a blue Ganji and track pants. Ira went straight inside the cafe and did not pose for the paparazzi this time. And guess what? She is being trolled for the same. Ira Khan is being called out for allegedly throwing an attitude at the media. Some said that she herself calls the media and then acts as though she doesn't care. Check out the video above^