Fans are always eager to meet and greet their favourite Bollywood stars, whenever there's a chance. And one little fan got lucky when he got to meet his onscreen idol when the superstar stepped out in the city. The actor was spotted outside his daughter Ira Khan's (from Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta) office in Bandra wearing a casual yellow T-shirt and black pants. As the paparazzi began clicking his pictures, a mother approached Aamir and requested to pose with her child since he is his biggest fan. Aamir immediately obliged and posed with her son. The little fan couldn't contain his happiness and continued to laugh hysterically while he was posing with Aamir for photographs. This video shared by Pinkvilla, will surely bring a smile to your face and make your day.