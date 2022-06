View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Abhishek Bachchan had recently hosted IIFA 2022 and was also seen performing on stage after eons – it isn't something Abhishek Bachchan usually does. Well, it looks like he certainly made up for lost time because so energetic was his performance that the entire arena erupted with rambunctious applause, with the two biggest cheerleaders being Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Aaradhya Bachchan couldn't stop gushing and cheering with mommy over dad performance at IIFA 2022, and it's the cutest thing ever. Watch the video above...