Sushmita Sen who will soon be seen in Aarya 3 visited Durga Puja Pandal and took part in Dhunuchi dance. Watch the mesmerizing video below...

It seems celebrities went pandal hopping today. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Hema Malini and Esha Deol and more celebs were spotted visiting the Mumbai Durga Puja Pandal today. A little late in the evening, Sushmita Sen also visited the Durga Pandal today. She was seen at the Pandal with her family, that is her mom and dad, Shubheer and Subhra Sen and daughters, Renee and Alisah Sen. Apart from seeking blessing at the Durga Pandal, the actress also took part in the Dhunuchi dance. Not just the Aarya 3 actress but also her daughter Renee was seen taking part in the dance as well. It was heartening to see the actress letting it all go and celebrating the festival and soaking in the festive spirits.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has Aarya 3 up for release. The trailer of the same was launched a couple of days ago. Sushmita got a thumping response for her character of Aarya. Aarya 3 is releasing on 3rd November.