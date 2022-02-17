Reacting to the controversy over his portrayal of a godman in Aashram, Bobby Deol told Bollywood Life that it's a part and parcel of every film that releases. He is now gearing up for Aashram 2 release.

starrer Aashram had faced massive protests from the right-wing groups on the controversial depiction of Hindu saints in the web series. Bobby played a godman and issues such as rapes and drug trafficking by conmen passing off as gurus were explored in the series. Bajrang Dal had even vandalised Aashram 2 set and threw ink on director in Bhopal. A Jodhpur court had also issued notices to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for hurting religious sentiments. Reacting to the controversy, Bobby told Bollywood Life that it's a part and parcel of every film that releases. He also shared a major update on the release date of Aashram 2. Last year, Bobby was honoured with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series Aashram at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021.