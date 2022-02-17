videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Love Hostel star Bobby Deol heaps praise on Salman Khan; calls him a 'big-hearted person' with no insecurities [Exclusive]

Videos

Love Hostel trailer: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra all set to bring a raw and gritty story of love

Videos

Valentines Day 2022: Bobby Deol shares relationship wisdom as he talks about how to keep the romance alive after several years of marriage – watch video

Entertainment News

BL Awards 2022: Best Web Series, Best Actor, Best Film – Nominate your favourites in OTT category

Aashram 2: Bobby Deol OPENS UP on controversial depiction of Hindu saints in Aashram; shares major update on season 2 release date [Exclusive]

Reacting to the controversy over his portrayal of a godman in Aashram, Bobby Deol told Bollywood Life that it's a part and parcel of every film that releases. He is now gearing up for Aashram 2 release.

BollywoodLife   |    February 17, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram had faced massive protests from the right-wing groups on the controversial depiction of Hindu saints in the web series. Bobby played a godman and issues such as rapes and drug trafficking by conmen passing off as gurus were explored in the series. Bajrang Dal had even vandalised Aashram 2 set and threw ink on director Prakash Jha in Bhopal. A Jodhpur court had also issued notices to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for hurting religious sentiments. Reacting to the controversy, Bobby told Bollywood Life that it's a part and parcel of every film that releases. He also shared a major update on the release date of Aashram 2. Last year, Bobby was honoured with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series Aashram at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all