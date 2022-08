View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

left everyone jaw-dropped with her sensuous role in Aashram 3. Her steamy intimate scenes with became the talk of the town. And now the Bollywood siren has wowed fans with her fitness and elasticity by doing the full split with ease keeping her back upright. Also Read - Esha Gupta's desi salwar kameez avatar floors social media; fans say, 'Aaj chand kahan se nikla' [Watch Video]