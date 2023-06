The first reactions to Adipurush are largely positive, with netizens praising actors for there terrific performance. Such a wonderful cinematography, mainly BGM, visuals, graphics (fire) and fight scenes caused goosebumps .The complete cast has done a great work. Watch video to know about it .

Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut. The movie is starring Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana, releases in cinemas on Friday, June 16. Beating the scorching summer, Prabhas fans are thronging cinemas for the first day first show with several theatres being houseful.The first reactions to Adipurush are largely positive, with netizens praising actors for there terrific performance. Such a wonderful cinematography, mainly BGM, visuals, graphics (fire) and fight scenes caused goosebumps .The complete cast has done a great work.