Adipurush teaser gives you a glimpse of reimagined version of mythological epic Ramayan, which features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

After enthralling fans with the first poster of Adipurush, has now treated the audience with the first teaser of his upcoming film. The Om Raut directorial features Prabhas as Lord Ram, as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as who steal the show with their appearance. The teaser is loaded with VFX and gives a glimpse of reimagined version of mythological epic Ramayan. Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt Ltd, Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.