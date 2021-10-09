View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli has once again proven to be an ideal husband and Viruska keeps setting us new #CoupleGoals, serving a timely reminder to their fans that just because the propensity of their goal-setting has mellowed down a bit that doesn't mean they still aren't one of the most 'It' celebrity couples there is. A couple of days ago has posted a new video, showcasing the "real Virat Kohli" and it's something every fan would love. Moreover, it was a welcome throwback to the PDAs by Virushka that we've always loved, but missed for some time. And now, taking the PDA further, Virat Kohli has reciprocated his wife's feelings, showcasing, in his own words, how Anushka Sharma "is a ray of inspiration" for him, "still the selfless person" he met all those years ago, "an icon in her own right, a fantastic mother and an amazing partner." Watch his video above...