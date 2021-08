After Baarish Ban Jaana, Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan reunite for another music video? – this video suggest so

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡A⃨şκıო ♛ⓢⓗⓐⓗⓔⓔⓡ♛'ₛ Bᵢᵣdᵢₑ✿ (@shree_silly.edits)

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jana has crossed 250 million views on YouTube. The song has won hearts and the sizzling chemistry between Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan grabbed all the attention. This new pairing became quite famous and it seems they are returning back. Yes, Hina Khan shared a video on her Instagram stories where she is seen shooting for a music video with Shaheer Sheikh. Along with this video, Hina wrote, "#ShaHina is back." Take a look at the above video to know more. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana impresses fans more than Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Baarish – view poll results