After Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to launch new and upcoming hip-hop singers in his movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Vijay Deverakonda revealed what a huge fan he is of hip-hop and rap, how the genres have constantly influenced his taste in music as also the way he dresses, and how he's looking forward to discover and launch new singers from the Breezer Vivid Shuffle festival in his upcoming movies

Russel D'Silva   |    October 20, 2021 4:06 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda has again lent his name and star power to Breezer Vivid Shuffle for the second year straight. The event is all about promoting new hip-hop artistes and providing them a strong launch pad, which is why the Liger star is all too happy to associate himself with it. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Vijay Deverakonda revealed what a huge fan he is of hip-hop and rap, how the genres have constantly influenced his taste in music as also the way he dresses, and how he's looking forward to discover and launch new singers from the festival in his upcoming movies. Watch his full interview above...

