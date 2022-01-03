View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meet the new couple in B-town. After months of speculation over their relationship status and the two dodging the questions, it looks like Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who first found confort with each other on the sets of their film, Khaali Peeli, are finally ready to come out officially as a couple. and had recently jetted off for a vacation to ring in New Year 2022 albeit separately, but were spotted returning together at the airport. Watch the video above. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday's fashion choices are royal flops