View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

was capture by the photographers and videographers today. Just before she was about to enter her car, a fan stopped her for a selfie. She did agree but only after he fulfilled an important condition. Watch the video to find out what exactly happened. Also Read - #RoarOfRRR: Makers leave us stupefied with a BTS video that makes the wait for the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer impossible

The actress will be seen in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle