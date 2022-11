View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It was the moment that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and all their fans were waiting for with bated breath as the star couple finally became parents, welcoming a baby girl. While nothing more about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl is known at this time, grandma Neetu Singh graciously dropped some dope to the paps about how ecstatic she's feeling and also shared a very interesting update about how the new mother is doing, which will surely gladden all Alia Bhatt fans and Ranbir Kapoor fans' hearts. Watch Neetu Kapoor's video above...