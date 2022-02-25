videos

Alia Bhatt’s sizzling white outfits for Gangubai Kathiawadi that one cannot miss out this season - Watch

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubhai Kathiawadi is releasing on 25th Feb 2022. Here is a series of Alia Bhatt's promotional looks which she is owning like a queen.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 25, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Alia Bhatt’s sizzling White Outfits: Alia Bhatt has been religiously promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is releasing on 25th Feb 2022 is mostly seen donning white attires during her promotion. Not just for her upcoming film, Alia is mostly seen posting pictures in white outfits on her Instagram account as well. So here is this video we are showcasing Alia’s best white outfits. Alia Bhatt is playing the lead in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the movie is hitting the theatres on 25th Feb 2022.

