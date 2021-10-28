Sooryavanshi: Allu Arjun wishes Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's cop-actioner ahead of its mega Diwali release; 'I really wish you get people back to the theatres and cinema' – watch
At a recent event, Allu Arjun wished the Sooryavanshi team good luck and hoped that the movie would bring the audience back to the cinema halls.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1