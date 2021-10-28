View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@itsrohitshetty)

Post the reopening of cinemas, we will see the first big Bollywood release during the Diwali weekend in the form of and starrer . While we expect this cop-actioner to be a record smasher, Tollywood superstar , has wished the Sooryavanshi team for its grand theatrical release and said that he really wishes that this film will bring the auidence and cinema. Rohit Shetty shared the video of Allu Arjun's wish for the film and wrote, "As I said earlier, it's not my film, it's OUR film…Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA @alluarjunonline you are a ROCKSTAR." Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on November 5.