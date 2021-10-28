Sooryavanshi: Allu Arjun wishes Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's cop-actioner ahead of its mega Diwali release; 'I really wish you get people back to the theatres and cinema' – watch

At a recent event, Allu Arjun wished the Sooryavanshi team good luck and hoped that the movie would bring the audience back to the cinema halls.