Sidharth Shukla passed away yesterday leaving us all heartbroken. He died at 40 on Thursday morning due to heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem was happening in the hospital since last night and finally, the body has been handed over to his family. His body was to be taken to his residence first but it has now been decided to take it directly to the crematorium. Our star's last journey has begun from Cooper hospital to the crematorium.