Amid engagement rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's old interview leaves fans in awe of their chemistry – watch video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's old interview from 2019 goes viral and fans are loving their adorable conversation.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 19, 2021 1:42 PM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have never confirmed their relationship status but recently, there have been reports that Vicky and Katrina were engaged in a private Roka ceremony. Well, this speculation caught fire and fans went gaga over it. However, later their teams denied the reports and said that the two are currently shooting for their projects. Amidst these rumours, Vicky and Katrina's old interview from 2019 called Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal | TapeCast Season 2 Episode | Film Companion has gone viral. Fans are loving the cute chemistry between them. Take look at the above video to enjoy the conversation between the most talked about couple of Bollywood.

