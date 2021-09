Amid Raj Kundra porn films case, Shilpa Shetty bags yet another interesting project on TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty and her family have been through a lot the past few months. Her husband Raj Kundra, who was in jail for two months in the porn films case, is now out of bail and back home with the family. However, while he was away, there was buzz that that Shilpa has been asking people for work and she is open to more projects on TV and OTT along with films. And now, it seems her effort has paid off. The actress has already been judging Super Dancer Chapter 4 and she will now turn judge for another popular reality show, India's Got Talent 9. It is great news for Shilpa's fans and the promo looks great. Check it out here. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail; Malaika Arora BRUTALLY trolled for walking in a weird manner