View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are one Bollywood couple that has faced a lot of hate. Today, the two were seen at the Mumbai airport. They got back from a small vacation in Goa. It looks like Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are not hiding anything from anyone. The two twinned in white and blue at the airport. There are visuals from the Goa airport where one can see the hunk even smiling at the co-passengers near the airport gate. The two had been trolled a lot when the reports first came out. The maximum trolling happened from those who loved the jodi of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday faced a lot of mean comments for her looks and what not. But it looks like the two do not give a damn. The rumours got kind of confirmed after there pictures from Lisbon in Portugal went viral all over. They went for the Arctic Monkeys concert. Now, it looks like netizens have accepted them. In fact, people are adoring their simplicity. A person also commented that they were his fave after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who made ‘DUMB’ statements