Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Chhichhore actor's Pavitra Rishta costar Amit Sarin REVEALS the one thing that comes to mind when hearing SSR's name – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Dil Bechara actor Sahil Vaid REVEALS the one last thing he would tell Sushant Singh Rajput – watch video [Exclusive]

Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput was a complete 90s kid and would imitate Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a video wishing her son on his birthday; fans are moved by his resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor

Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and more women Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with

While Sushant Singh Rajput's relationships with Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty were out there in the open, there were some others which were not confirmed. Watch this video to find out more about the late actor's alleged love life.

BollywoodLife   |    June 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST

It’s a year since Sushant Singh Rajput left us. It’s still hard to believe that he is gone. The actor left us all in shock with the news of his demise on June 14, 2021. While he was alive, the handsome hunk was linked-up with quite a few actresses during his career. While his relationships with Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty were out there in the open, there were some others that were not confirmed. Watch the above video to find out more about the Dil Bechara and Chhichhore star’s alleged love life.

